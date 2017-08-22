Man celebrates special birthday at Downtown Cafe

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – It was a special day for one Decatur resident as many showed up to attend his special birthday celebration on Tuesday.

George Counant celebrated his 104th birthday. A group came together to honor him this morning at the Downtown Café. George said there’s a few perks to getting old.

"The best part of aging is you can say whatever you want because half the time people can't hear you, and half the time people don't care," said George.

The group presented George with a plaque from Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to mark his big day.