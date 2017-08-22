Police: Woman arrested for stealing nearly $500,000 from employer

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of nearly half-a-million dollars from JD Properties.

Decatur police say they received a report of suspected internal theft at JD Properties on December 31, 2016. Detectives say discrepancies were found in the accounting books for rental properties the company owns, and that the employee that was responsible for collecting payments and depositing them into the bank was identified as Natalie Stout, 37.

Police say the company provided investigators with documents for its properties, including amounts of money that were missing from payments, as well as the payment date and who made the payment, with the missing amount totaling approximately $481,859.

According to police sworn statements, investigators obtained Stout's bank records from 2013 through 2016 via subpoena, which revealed that, excluding any payroll, child support, or unemployment deposits, approximately $202,739 had been deposited into her bank account.

Decatur police also say that within those four years, Stout spent approximately $129,964 on bills, ranging from house payments and utilities to credit card payments, and that approximately $79,263 was spent on other purchases, such as online shopping.

Police say Stout was arrested on August 19, and is facing a preliminary charge of theft. She is due back in court on September 22, 2017. The investigation into the missing funds is ongoing.