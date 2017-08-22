Getting back in the running groove

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s easier said than done when it comes to getting back into running or even starting to run.

Aaron Jostes, a runner training for the Shoreline Classic took hasn’t ran in over 20 years. He says, he just didn’t have the time, he worked and had a family. However, just recently he laced up his running shoes and got back onto the pavement and began running.

Jostes says, one of the reason he got back into it was because of one of his friends. Melissa Goedee, a squad leader for the Shoreline Classic, says being with friends and others makes running easier.

Goedee also reminds people that if you are just starting to run, or haven’t been running for awhile to make sure you stay hydrated. If you are feeling hurt, back off. Always listen to your body and get really good running shoes.