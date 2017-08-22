Parkland College Police Department hiring new officer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Parkland College Police Department is looking to add a new full-time officer to its ranks.

Officials say applications are now being accepted for a full-time officer position. If you wish to apply, you must be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid driver's license with a safe driving records, and no felony convictions. Additionally, a mandatory orientation, physical test, and written examination will be held September 16 for all applicants.

Parkland College Police Department helps provide a safe and secure campus for the thousands of students who attend Parkland College each semester.

For more information, or to submit an application, click here.