Parkland College Police Department hiring new officer

Parkland College Police Department hiring new officerPosted: Updated:
Woman uses Celebration credit card for fraudulent purchases
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a woman after receiving a report that fraudulent charges were being made on an account belonging to the Decatur Celebration, Inc.
Local Navy sailor among the missing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local Navy sailor is among the missing when a US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided early Monday with an oil tanker east of Singapore.
Springfield man arrested for hate crime, aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say one person was arrested on multiple charges after an incident at a bar on Friday.
WAND Two-a-Days: Pana
PANA -- The Pana Panthers have won at least a share of the South Central Conference title in each of the past two seasons. Last year's defense shut teams out five different times for an average allowed score of 14.1 points per game. Now the challenge begins for third-year head coach Trevor Higgins: replace nine of those defensive starters. On offense, Pana welcomes back a trio of All-Conference picks in quarterback Jacob Beeson plus fullbacks Ian Harbert and Jack Clark. The offensi...
Forsyth welcoming new store to area
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – A new store is coming to the Village of Forsyth.
Yingying Zhang's family to speak on August 22
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The family of a University of Illinois scholar who was kidnapped in June 2017 is scheduled to speak to the public on August 22.
2 sought in Ribeye restaurant armed robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Champaign need your help finding two people responsible for an armed robbery on Thursday.
WAND Interactive Radar
1 dead in Fisher mobile home fire
FISHER, Ill. (WAND) – One person has died following a mobile home fire in Fisher early Tuesday morning.
Police looking for suspects who threw rock at 4-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Police Department officials say they need help from public to find a group of people responsible for throwing rocks at a 4-year-old girl.
