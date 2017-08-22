Springfield Clinic Prompt Care celebrating 25 years of service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Clinic Prompt Care is celebrating 25 years of providing care to central Illinois communities.

Officials say Prompt Care first opened on March 2, 1992, and has since expanded to four locations in Springfield, Sherman, and Jacksonville. Prompt Care employs 18 board-certified physicians and advanced practitioners, who provide care for patients at the four locations.

Prompt Care Chairman Stanley Allen, M.D., says, "We're always looking for new avenues to better serve our patients. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for our patients, while still delivering the best medical care possible."

Prompt Care is open at 1025 South Sixth Street in Springfield every day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Prompt Care West, located at 2200 Wabash Avenue in Springfield, and Prompt Care Jacksonville, located at 1000 West Morton Avenue, are open every day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., excluding holidays. Prompt Care Sherman, located at 400 St. John's Drive, is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., excluding holidays.

For more information about Springfield Clinic, click here.