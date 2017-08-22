Mattoon police make arrest in shots fired incident

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says one man was arrested for firing a handgun in the air and at the ground on the city's southwest side Sunday morning.

Mattoon police say officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Marion Avenue at about 7:57 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, officers spoke with witnesses, who reported seeing a man walk onto his home's front yard and start firing a handgun into the air and front yard. The man would be identified by witnesses as Chad Thompson, 32.

Officers also spoke with another resident of Thompson's home, who said that Thompson was acting irrationally, and that he ordered her and several children out of the home.

Mattoon police say Thompson initially refused to come out of his home, but changed his mind and voluntarily walked out of the home after police attempted to contact him several more times.

Thompson was taken into custody, and faces preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.