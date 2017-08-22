ISP, FBI seeking tips in 1992 cold case

JOLIET, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in solving the 1992 kidnapping and murder of Tammy J. Zywicki.

Investigators say Zywicki was last seen with her white 1985 Pontiac T1000 on Interstate 80, near mile marker 83 in LaSalle County, Illinois, between 3:10 p.m. and 4 p.m. on August 23, 1992. Zywicki was traveling to Grinnell, Iowa for college.

ISP officials say Zywicki's car was found later that day and marked as abandoned, and would be towed on August 24. Zywicki's mother contacted the Illinois State Police the same day, reporting that her daughter hadn't made it to college.

FBI officials say Zywicki's body was found along Interstate 44 in rural Lawrence County, Missouri, on September 1. Investigators say Zywicki was stabbed to death.

The FBI and Illinois State Police received reports of a truck-tractor semi-trailer that was seen near Zywicki's car during the time of her disappearance. Officials say the driver was described as a white male, between 35 and 40 years old, standing over six feet tall with dark, bushy hair. Investigators are also continuing to explore new leads, and testing evidence with modern DNA technology.

Troopers also say some of Zywicki's property is missing, including a Canon 35mm camera, Lorus brand musical wrist watch with a green umbrella on its face and a green band, and a red and white soccer patch monogrammed with "St. Giles Soccer Club, Greenville, South Carolina."

In an effort to solve Zywicki's death, the FBI is offering $50,000 for information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible. If you have any information, you are urged to call Illinois State Police at (815) 726-6377 or the FBI Chicago Field Division at (312) 412-6700.