Yingying's Family Speaks to Public

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): It's been two months since University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang was last seen. More of Yingying's family have come to the United States from China to help in the search for her.

Yingying's mother and little brother arrived in Champaign on August 19th. Yingying's boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, says her mother has been in poor health since the moment she heard Yingying was missing.

"She faint immediately and for a long time after that she could not eat or sleep," Hou says.

A similar situation for her father.

"He often feels an unendurable pain in his heart when he is thinking about Yingying," Hou says.

The family held a press conference today asking for people to continue to help in the search for her.

"The family has expressed that they will not leave until Yingying is found," Emily Lutz, a woman who spoke at today's press conference as a friend of the family, says. "It is important for them to find her whether she is dead or alive. And though very hard to accept, they acknowledge that their is a strong possibility that she is not with us anymore."

They are asking for help in raising funds to hire a private investigator.

"The family estimates costs upwards of $500,000 to $1 million dollars."

The first 1,000 people to donate to the Go Fund Me will receive a yellow ribbon to wear.

University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones presented the family with a copy of Yingying's diary. Her mother can be heard audibly sobbing in the front row.

The last sentence on the last page of the diary read, "Life is too short to be ordinary."