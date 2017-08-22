U.S. Rep. Davis discusses fight against opioid epidemic

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) made a stop in Clinton Tuesday afternoon to discuss what measures are being taken to combat the opioid epidemic in central Illinois.

During the meeting, Representative Davis and other officials fielded questions regarding the roadblocks that could prevent those who are fighting opioid addiction from getting the help they need, as well as current efforts to battle the epidemic.

Representative Davis said the large crowd that attended today's meeting proved opioids are a problem in central Illinois.

"A lot of the questions and the problems that were brought up we actually had answers to. How the locals can get access to those resources, and that's the goal of a round table like this, and such an overwhelming response today," said Representative Davis. "It shows that this is still such a problem. Our goal should be to not have anyone show up at an opioid forum, but sadly we had an overflow crowd show up."

Central Illinois communities are fighting back against the epidemic, with several first responders carrying naloxone to reverse the effects of overdoses, as well as multiple education programs being set up.

More than 1,800 opioid deaths and 1,000 heroin deaths were recorded in the United States in 2016 alone. If you have any ideas on how to combat the opioid epidemic, contact Representative Davis' office by clicking here.