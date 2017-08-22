Library annex has black mold and possibly asbestos

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Hazardous black mold and possibly asbestos could lead to the eventual demolition of the Decatur Public Library annex.

The city of Decatur took over the annex a year ago and is now looking at what to do with it. It has had a badly leaking roof for several years and the Decatur Library board failed to fix it. Decatur firefighters had to wear hazmat suits to photograph the interior of the building. The annex has been closed for about 7 years.

It could be repaired or demolished. Either option will cost Decatur taxpayers several hundred thousand dollars. Council members appear to be leaning to the cheaper alternative of demolition.

City Manager Tim Gleason tells WAND News he will prepare new cost estimates for the council as to how much will be needed for either demolition or renovation of the structure.

There is no current threat to the main library complex which sits about 100 feet from the annex.