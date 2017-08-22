Education Funding Reform talks continue

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- A day before the Illinois House is set to take up an override vote of Governor Rauner's amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1, the four leaders met for a lengthy meeting.

The meeting held in Speaker Michael Madigan's office lasted for around five hours where Republicans say progress was made on reaching a compromise towards education funding reform.

"We went through a lot of issues, right now to the minutia, and to me that is positive that shows that there is a willingness to bring this to a negotiated settlement and that is the collective goal of each one of the leaders and including the governor. We want to make sure we can get the best public education system through the state of Illinois that ensures that children in the city of Chicago all the way to Southern Illinois are going to get good quality education, and one that will be funded better than any other time in the history of Illinois." said Representative Jim Durkin, R-House Republican Leader.

The two leaders would not go into specific issues that were discussed in the lengthy meeting, only saying that they plan to meet again "very soon". The House is in session on Wednesday, where they were scheduled to take up an override vote of the governor's veto of Senate Bill 1, however Republicans hope the Speaker holds off on the vote tomorrow on the floor in light of the negotiations.

"The negotiations were very successful today, our preference would be that he not try to do the override there is a lot that needs to be done in order to make the education solution a lot more compromise and a better plan, he agrees with that, but we don't want to get into the details because it's an important part of the negotiation process." said Senator Bill Brady, R-Senate Republican Leader Designee.

"How he wants to run the chamber is up to him but our goal is to bring this to a closure we do not support an override and if he thinks he's got the votes then let him call it but I'm not going to predict how he's going to operate tomorrow but just know that our members are committed to bringing this to a resolution that reflects the priorities of our party while respecting the priorities of the Democratic party as well" said Durkin.

No time for next meeting has been set.

Schools are unable to receive funding from the state until an evidence based funding formula is in place. Schools missed their second General State Aid payment on Sunday.