Speaker Madigan cancels legislative session, cites progress in negotiations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Michael Madigan (D-Chicago) has canceled a legislative session that was scheduled for August 23.

Lawmakers were originally scheduled to meet at the Illinois State Capitol on Wednesday to vote on a potential override of Governor Bruce Rauner's Amendatory Veto to Senate Bill 1, the school funding bill. However, in a release from Speaker Madigan's Office, the session was canceled, citing progress made during talks between legislative leaders on Tuesday.

Speaker Madigan also says that leaders have agreed to meet in Chicago on Thursday to continue negotiations. However, should negotiations fall through, Speaker Madigan says a vote to override Governor Rauner's Amendatory Veto will be held in the near future.

"If we don't reach a compromise later this week, the House will move to override the Governor's veto of SB1 in session next week," said Speaker Madigan.