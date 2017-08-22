Stormwater utility fees increase for Champaign residents

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - A measure passed at Tuesday night's city council meeting to increase storm water utility fees for residents.

The effort comes after years of work on behalf of city staff to make sure drainage issues are addressed in pockets of Champaign. The increase will go up to 6% in January 2019.

City councilman, Will Kyles said, "when we added Garden Hills to this project I thought that it was not only the right thing to do but necessary for growth in our community. Because when you look at the bricks, the trees, the concrete in our communities, but really what you're doing is changing the realities and the thought process for people."

