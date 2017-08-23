WAND Two-a-Days: Williamsville

Williamsville junior Keegan McGann is one of two running backs that are expected to fill in for the graduated Jace Franklin, with the other being sophomore Grant Ripperda.

WILLIAMSVILLE -- The fight for the top of the Sangamo Conference was heated in 2016, and 2017 is guaranteed not to disappoint.



Williamsville put up more than 46 points per game this past season and shared the league title with Maroa-Forsyth and North Mac. This year the Bullets lose All-State running back Jace Franklin to Minnesota State after the game breaker broke the school record with nearly 4,000 career rushing yards, plus three of his starting linemen.



But this is far from a reloading year for head coach Aaron Kunz, who has a remarkable 27 seniors on this year's squad including quarterback Justice Ferrier and a vicious defense that includes one of the best tandems of defensive backs in All-Conference picks Daetayvian Woodson and Cade Beckett. All in all the Bullets have eight returning starters on offense and defense both.



Click the video above to hear from Kunz as the Bullets prepare for Riverton in Week 1.

Williamsville Bullets

Head coach: Aaron Kunz

Record in 2016: 9-2, Sangamo Conference co-champions

Returning offensive starters: 8

Returning defensive starters: 8

Points per game in 2016: 46.6

Points allowed per game in 2016: 16.5

Week 1 opponent: vs. Riverton