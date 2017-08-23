MacArthur fends off scrappy Eisenhower for opening night win

MacArthur fends off scrappy Eisenhower for opening night winPosted:
Most Popular Stories
Woman uses Celebration credit card for fraudulent purchases
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a woman after receiving a report that fraudulent charges were being made on an account belonging to the Decatur Celebration, Inc.
Police: Woman arrested for stealing nearly $500,000 from employer
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of nearly half-a-million dollars from JD Properties.
Local Navy sailor among the missing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local Navy sailor is among the missing when a US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided early Monday with an oil tanker east of Singapore.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): It's been two months since University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang was last seen.
Forsyth welcoming new store to area
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – A new store is coming to the Village of Forsyth.
2 sought in Ribeye restaurant armed robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Champaign need your help finding two people responsible for an armed robbery on Thursday.
Library annex has black mold and possibly asbestos
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Hazardous black mold and possibly asbestos could lead to the eventual demolition of the Decatur Public Library annex.
Springfield man arrested for hate crime, aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say one person was arrested on multiple charges after an incident at a bar on Friday.
WAND Two-a-Days: Pana
PANA -- The Pana Panthers have won at least a share of the South Central Conference title in each of the past two seasons. Last year's defense shut teams out five different times for an average allowed score of 14.1 points per game. Now the challenge begins for third-year head coach Trevor Higgins: replace nine of those defensive starters. On offense, Pana welcomes back a trio of All-Conference picks in quarterback Jacob Beeson plus fullbacks Ian Harbert and Jack Clark. The offensi...
Man celebrates special birthday at Downtown Cafe
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – It was a special day for one Decatur resident as many showed up to attend his special birthday celebration on Tuesday.
Most Popular Videos
Current Events
