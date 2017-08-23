MacArthur fends off scrappy Eisenhower for opening night win

DECATUR -- MacArthur's gym was packed on Tuesday night as the 2017 volleyball season kicked off for the Generals and crosstown foe Eisenhower.



Despite the Generals' size advantage, a scrappy Panther squad overcame an early 7-2 deficit in the first set to gain a 13-12 lead before MacArthur regained control for a 25-22 win. In the second set, MacArthur's size up front prevailed, and the Generals finished the 2-0 sweep with a 25-13 win.



MacArthur's kills were spread highly evenly, with Tierra Cook's eight leading the way.



Eisenhower's next game comes in the Colfax-Ridgeview tournament on Saturday, while MacArthur travels to Bloomington Central Catholic for a Thursday contest.