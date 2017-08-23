Lawyers: Kidnapping case needs further review

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A kidnapping suspect’s lawyers say the need more time to review his case.

Brendt Christensen is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 12. He’s accused of kidnapping University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, a person the FBI believes is dead.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report attorney Tom Bruno and his firm are set to file the motion, citing evidence they still need to review. He says his firm has examined over 1,000 police documents, but still needs to look closely at forensic lab reports.

Bruno told The News-Gazette the prosecution has several examples of video evidence as well.

He’s confident a new date will be reached. For now, Christensen is waiting for a pretrial hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 28.