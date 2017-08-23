Missing test delays bus crash court case

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – A court case involving a woman accused of causing a Teutopolis bus crash has been delayed.

36-year-old Scarlett McKinzie allegedly slammed her car into a school bus filled with Teutopolis students when she had a high blood-alcohol content level. At 0.25, it was over three times the legal limit in Illinois. Five students went to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Her lawyer says he wanted to find a plea deal for McKinzie, but discovered a psychological evaluation was never completed. The company that was meant to do the test told Moultrie County court leaders it caused the delay.

McKinzie faces several charges, including one for aggravated driving under the influence and other for failing to slow down. She will be back in court on Sept. 12.