'Joy of reading' booth set for Farm Progress Show

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A display at the 2017 Farm Progress Show will look to draw attention to libraries.

People can head to the Varied Industries Tent during the show dates (Aug. 29-31) and claim a free paperback book. The idea is to help the public understand the importance of libraries in their communities.

Organizers say more than 80 percent of libraries in the state serve communities of less than 25,000 people. They say these places can become “information hubs” in towns, even though they sometimes lack resources.

Literacy and “the joy of reading” are big themes at the library booth, which has claimed “Think Outside the Barn” as a slogan. This is the ninth Farm Progress Show to feature libraries as a topic.