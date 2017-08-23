Medical issue caused Champaign car crash, injuries

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say a driver slammed into two pedestrians in Champaign Tuesday.

It happened at about 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Mattis Avenue and Harbor Point Drive. Fire crews and police say the person behind the wheel had a medical issue and lost control of the car, then struck two people.

Both of them left the scene in serious condition. Fire crews say their injuries were not life-threatening.

The car caused minor damage to a house’s garage.