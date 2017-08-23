Powerball jackpot rises to an estimated $700 million

ILLINOIS (WAND) - One lucky person could win the second-largest lottery jackpot on record during tonight's Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at an estimated $700 million, with a $443.3 million lump-sum cash value, the second-largest on record. The largest jackpot on record was also a Powerball drawing, with a jackpot of more than $1.5 billion, and a cash value of $983.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million. However, that's not dissuading central Illinois residents, as one Marathon gas station in Decatur tells WAND News that one person bought more than $350 worth of Powerball tickets.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You must be at least 18 years old to play. For more information about Powerball, click here.