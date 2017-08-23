Mattoon police make arrests in June 2017 car thefts

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department has made two arrests in connection with the theft of multiple cars on June 29.

Mattoon police say they received reports of four car thefts during the early morning hours of June 29. Police say two of the vehicles were crashed near the intersection of Old State Road and Lerna Road, while the other two cars were later abandoned. Additionally, officers received a report of multiple items being stolen from another vehicle on June 29, prior to the car thefts.

As a result of the investigation into these crimes, Mattoon police arrested Marco West, 21, and Dashawn Hanton, 23, on August 22. Both men face preliminary charges of burglary from a motor vehicle and four counts of theft of a motor vehicle. The Mattoon Police Department is also seeking parole violation charges for West, as he was on parole for theft of a motor vehicle at the time of these new offenses.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.