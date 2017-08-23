Deadly crash on I-55 claims one life

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash just outside of Sherman early Wednesday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Interstate 55, near mile post 105, at about 3:20 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2015 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling northbound on I-55 when the vehicle drove off the roadway to the left, into the median and struck a bridge support.

Troopers say the driver of the truck-tractor, identified as Mariusz Bednarz, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning at the Sangamon County Coroner's Office.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.