New UIS students move onto campus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of new students arrived at the University of Illinois - Springfield campus for Freshmen Move-In Day Wednesday morning.

Officials say approximately 245 first-year students moved in to the Lincoln and Founder Hall Residence Halls from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Volunteers from UIS student organizations, sports teams, and campus departments helped the new students move in.

Many of the new students are excited to start their first semester at UIS.

Grace Negron, a Freshman at UIS, tells WAND News, "I'm super excited. I've wanted to live on campus since the beginning of my senior year, and this is why I applied here. I love the area how small it is, but it's so beautiful here and I'm really excited to move in with my roommate and just to get a feel for the college life."

Returning UIS students will begin to move back to the campus starting on August 25. Fall Semester classes are scheduled to begin on August 28.

