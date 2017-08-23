Child's medical records enter murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A new turn in a Decatur murder case involves medical records.

Lawyer Karen Root, who represents murder suspect Duan Lewis, says the medical history of 5-month-old Daniya Lewis could be important. Lewis is accused of injuring the child and causing her death earlier this year.

Root says a family member watched Daniya the day before her March 28 death. The child’s parents came home and found her upset, leading to the moment where Lewis told police he threw her on the bed. Daniya died in HSHS St. John’s Hospital from injuries consistent with head trauma.

Root and the prosecution both want to see everything in Daniya’s health history from birth to her death. Department of Children and Family Services documents have been subpoenaed at this point.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Duan Lewis on Oct. 5.