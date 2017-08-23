Caramel apples now available at Del's Popcorn Shop

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A seasonal treat is back at Del's Popcorn Shop for a limited time.

Del's officials say they brought back their popular caramel apples a little early this year, and that this is the first year since the fire at their downtown Decatur location that the apples will be available for the full season.

Del's Popcorn Shop Owner Kemper Wilcutt II says, "To be honest, I thought caramel apples were a week or so away. When I was calling around the orchards, one of the orchards said, 'Hey, I picked them yesterday.' I said I'm in the van now headed your way. So these apples are literally not 24 hours off the tree. Del's is back. It's been a long road. A lot longer than I thought it would be."

Word of the early sale of caramel apples is spreading quickly, and people are already lining up for the popular treat. Kemper tells WAND News that he believes he will sell around 50,000 apples this year.

For more information about Del's Popcorn Shop, click here.