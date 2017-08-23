Tuscola fertilizer plant construction set for 2018

Tuscola, Ill (WAND) – Cronus Fertilizers says it will begin construction of its new fertilizer plant in Tuscola in 2018. The Douglas County facility has been in development for several years.

The company has hired Thyssenkrup Industrial Solutions as its new engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the project. In 2014, the fertilizer plant was estimated to be a $1.4 billion investment.

Cronus has also extended an option agreement with the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District for the purchase of effluent water for 25 years and has extended the land options for the facility and water pipeline. The pipeline will carry treated wastewater to be used by the Cronus plant.

“I am very excited and look forward to breaking ground. Cronus Fertilizers will be a great economic ‘shot in the arm’ for the entire region,” stated State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet. The project is expected to create hundreds of construction and permanent jobs for the region.

The Cronus fertilizer plant will have the capacity to produce 2,300 metric tons per day of ammonia and up to 2,000 metric tons per day of granular urea. The plant’s strategic location will benefit Illinois and area farmers by producing fertilizer locally that can be delivered via pipeline or truck, replacing the need for imported products.

(Pictured: State Senator Chapin Rose)