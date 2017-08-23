Dozens attend free job fair in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens filled the Knights of Columbus Hall in Decatur on Wednesday to apply and interview for open positions during a job fair sponsored by Workforce Investment Solutions and State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur).

More than 40 employers were in attendance, seeking to fill as many open positions as possible during the four-hour job fair. Workforce Investment Solutions offered several workshops in recent weeks to help job seekers prepare for this event, with the ultimate goal of bridging the gap between employers and potential employees.

Representative Scherer also said that job seekers could find employers that they have never applied with before, providing even more opportunities for employment.

"It just seems to me that a big part of the struggle is matching the job with the person seeking employment, and having them find that right connection. There are companies that have been here thirty years that I didn't even know existed, and I've lived here all my life. You just don't know about all of them," said Representative Scherer.

