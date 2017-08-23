Easton Corbin performing at 2017 Farm Progress Show

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - 2017 Farm Progress Show officials say "The Nation's Largest Outdoor Farm Event" is about to get a little bigger.

Officials say country music star Easton Corbin will perform on August 30. Corbin is known for several hits, including "A Little More Country Than That" and "Roll with It." Corbin will take the stage at 5 p.m.

Officials add that this concert is free and open to the public.

The Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 agriculture exhibitors, and showcases the latest in farm equipment, tractors, combines, farm implements, seed and crop protection products, and much more. This year's event will be held in Decatur from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on August 29, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on August 30, and 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on August 31.

