16th Annual WSOY Community Food Drive kicks off October 6

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several local organizations are partnering to present the 16th Annual WSOY Community Food Drive this October.

Food drive officials say this year's event will be held at the Kroger location on Route 36 East in Decatur on October 6. From 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., the public is encouraged to drop off non-perishable food to help feed those less fortunate in our community.

This year, officials say their goal is for 1.5 million pounds of food to be donated, the largest Community Food Drive goal since its inception.

The food collected during the drive is donated to multiple charities throughout Decatur.