Amid school funding reform talks, school superintendents renew support for SB1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Hundreds of school district superintendents from around the state were set to rally in Springfield for the override vote of Governor Rauner's amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1, that was until session was canceled.

Speaker Michael Madigan canceled the session, citing progress being made with Republicans to reach a compromise on education funding reform. However, a group of superintendents took to the Capitol to urge lawmakers to act quickly on Senate Bill One.

"I submit to you that our school districts have waited long enough. Our children have waited long enough. Illinois ranks 50th in funding for public education in this country. That abysmal record needs to end. The vehicle to do that is before us, it's called Senate Bill One .So we need the House to take action as soon as possible" said Ralph Grimm, a retired superintendent of Galesburg District 205, and member of Advance Illinois.

School districts throughout the state have been unable to receive funding from the state while the education funding reform gridlock continues. For many of those districts, money to keep their schools open is running thin.

"The reality for schools is we may not have enough money to make it through the weeks coming ahead. For example, in my district, we have enough money to make it through September but we will not make it through October without any General State Aid. We've already missed two General State Aid payments and most districts can not go any longer than that." said Chuck Lane, Superintendent of Centralia High School.

The four legislative leaders met for a more than five hour negotiating session on Tuesday, where Republican leaders emerged saying they are very close to coming to an agreement. However, they were vague as to what exactly is being discussed behind closed doors. One issue that has been thrown onto the negotiating table, is a Republican backed private school voucher program. The voucher would provide a credit to families who send their kids to private schools, however, public schools are worried that could cause their districts to lose students. If Governor Rauner's change in the bill to a per-pupil hold harmless stays intact, districts could see their funding go down.

Another issue that superintendents hope is off of the table, is the governor's change to Tax Increment Financing districts, or TIF districts. In his amendatory veto, the governor removed the subsidies for TIFs, saying it allows districts to under-report their property wealth. However, districts say it's not fair to include the property wealth from TIF districts, since they not receive any tax money from those areas.

"Counting property wealth that is included in TIF's will ultimately either slow down or negatively impact our ability to get adequacy." said Grimm.

Other issues that could come from the talks, is unfunded mandate relief, mainly waiving requirements for Driver's Education classes and P.E.. Property tax relief, a major issue for Governor Rauner, may also be on the table. It is uncertain what will be done with the more than $200 million that the governor vetoed from Chicago Public Schools labeling it as a "Chicago Bail-out." However, it is likely that the governor will have to allow some sort of relief for the cash-strapped district for any compromise to be reached.

The four leaders will meet again Thursday in Chicago.