Springfield police continue investigation of August 18 shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into the shooting death of 25-year-old Reginald Day.

Springfield police say the shooting happened just outside Total Essence Barber Shop, located at 821 East Cedar Street, at about 1:41 p.m. on August 18. Officers at the scene say Day was found with an apparent gunshot wound, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. Day would succumb to his injury a short time later.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this homicide. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.