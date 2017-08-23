Urbana schools seek education bill answer

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana school leaders say the district is in trouble if it doesn’t claim state money soon.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report District 116 is now a full two payments behind, meaning Illinois owes it $1.264 million. This deficit level has never happened to Urbana schools before.

Assistant superintendent Don Owen is pushing to get Senate Bill 1, which offers evidence-based school funding in Illinois, passed so Urbana can be paid. He spent a Tuesday Urbana school board meeting asking the state house to pass Gov. Bruce Rauner’s amendatory veto.

The Illinois House was expected to meet Wednesday for a vote, but that session was canceled.

The governor’s veto made several changes to the bill, asking for guidelines set by his Illinois School Funding Resource Commission to be considered. He claims millions of dollars are going to Chicago schools and keeping money from other districts.

Owen called the issues surrounding school funding at the capitol “disappointing”.