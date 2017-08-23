Lawmaker wants county property tax investigated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A state lawmaker is asking the Illinois Department of Revenue to investigate whether counties are following state property tax regulations.

Rep. Jeanne Ives, a Republican from Wheaton, requested the investigation in a letter dated Tuesday. A Department of Revenue spokesperson said they were reviewing the matter.

Ives’ letter points to Coles County, where the county failed to reassess commercial properties for 16 years, even though state law requires those reassessments every four years. WAND has covered a lawsuit filed by business owners who contend the county’s decision to now reassess those properties one area at a time is unfair.

“We do not feel we’re being treated (fairly),” said business owner James Di Naso. “It’s not equitable.”

The letter also points to testimony by Du Quoin school superintendent Gary Kelly, who told lawmakers last week that his county had not reassessed properties since the early 1980s.

“It’s been more than 30 years since our county last had a quadrennial assessment,” Kelly told lawmakers during a hearing. “That’s not good policy.”

“It’s a statewide problem,” Ives said by phone. “I want an evaluation by the Illinois Department of Revenue of just the basics, in terms of whether or not these assessments are being done in a timely manner.”

While state law requires counties to reassess properties every four years, IDOR representatives have said the law does not penalize counties that fail to do so. Ives said she hopes an investigation would draw attention to those failures.

“When they sign off every year saying they’ve done a particular assessment and they have not done it, they have a fiduciary responsibility to do that,” Ives said. “Not doing your duty as an elected official carries penalties right now, it’s just simply nobody prosecutes this type of activity.”

The legislative liaison for the Illinois County Assessment Officers Association said the organization has not taken any position on Ives’ requests.