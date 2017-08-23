Macon County man facing criminal sexual abuse, other charges

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office say an investigation into a child receiving inappropriate images through Snapchat has resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple charges.

On August 21, deputies say they received a report of explicit images being sent through Snapchat to a 10-year-old girl. According to sworn statements, the person who reported this incident identified the individual responsible for sending the image as Brian Thompson, 48.

Deputies say officers also spoke with one of the victim's friends, who reported that she saw Thompson in her room late at night, and that she thought that Thompson had entered her room through her bedroom window. Deputies then spoke with the friend's mother, who told police that Thompson entered the home without permission, and did not wish to pursue charges.

Macon County Sheriff's Deputies say they took Thompson into custody for questioning, and during a Mirandized interview with investigators, deputies say Thompson admitted that the explicit pictures came from his phone, but that he did not send them to the victim. Deputies also say Thompson admitted to other inappropriate contact with juveniles while talking to investigators, and was taken into custody.

Thompson is facing preliminary charges of criminal sexual abuse, grooming, and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, and is being held in Macon County Jail on $40,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.