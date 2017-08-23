Hospital says there is no bed bug infestation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A photo posted to Facebook allegedly shows a bed bug in the waiting room of the Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The hospital closed down the waiting room to clean and hospital officials say there is no infestation.

DMH, along with the health department, say there is, however, a bed bug issue in the community. The hospital says that people have come into DMH with bed bugs but when they are spotted the area is closed off.

Additionally, between every patient regardless the room and the linens are thoroughly cleaned.

"We are very, very careful with any kind of pest that might enter the hospital," Linda Fahey, Chief Information Officer with the Decatur Memorial Hospital. "We are a public building so people come in and out, visitors do come in and out of our building but there is no danger here from bed bugs."

The department will hold a community education forum about bed bugs at the Decatur Civic Center on October 3rd.