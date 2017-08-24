WAND Two-a-Days: Unity

TOLONO -- Every year since Scott Hamilton took over Unity in 1994, the Rockets have made the playoffs. In fact, it hasn't even been close -- the team hasn't even hit the 5-4 bubble and had to hope for an at-large bid.



Accordingly, the legendary coach was honored with a Hall of Fame nod this offseason, a testament to his impact on the program.



Hamilton's Rockets went 9-3 in 2016 with a very young offense and that youth has since turned into experience. Ten Rocket starters return on that side of the ball, in fact, including dynamic track star Steven Migut at quarterback. Migut recently committed to Army, where he has received a scholarship.



The Rockets also return four starters on the offensive line and running back Keaton Eckstein, meaning they'll be among the top rushing threats team-wide in Central Illinois.



The defense is another story experience-wise; Unity returns just two starters in safety Dawson Kaiser and linebacker Ethan Miebach.



Click the video above to hear from Migut on choosing to commit to Army.

Unity Rockets

Head coach: Scott Hamilton

Record in 2016: 9-3, 3-1 in Okaw Valley

Returning offensive starters: 10

Returning defensive starters: 2

Points per game in 2016: 36.8

Points allowed per game in 2016: 21.7

Week 1 opponent: vs. Illinois Valley Central