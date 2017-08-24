WAND Two-a-Days: Unity

WAND Two-a-Days: UnityPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Macon County man facing criminal sexual abuse, other charges
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office say an investigation into a child receiving inappropriate images through Snapchat has resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple charges.
-
Child's medical records enter murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A new turn in a Decatur murder case involves medical records.
-
Lawmaker wants county property tax investigated
One county hasn't reassessed property in 35 years.
-
Crime Tracker Mugshots
Click here for the latest information on arrests made in central Illinois.
-
Local Navy sailor among the missing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local Navy sailor is among the missing when a US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided early Monday with an oil tanker east of Singapore.
-
Woman uses Celebration credit card for fraudulent purchases
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a woman after receiving a report that fraudulent charges were being made on an account belonging to the Decatur Celebration, Inc.
-
Tuscola fertilizer plant construction set for 2018
Tuscola, Ill (WAND) – Cronus Fertilizers says it will begin construction of its new fertilizer plant in Tuscola in 2018.
Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing
Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones. (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
-
Police: Woman arrested for stealing nearly $500,000 from employer
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of nearly half-a-million dollars from JD Properties.
-
Missing test delays bus crash court case
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – A court case involving a woman accused of causing a Teutopolis bus crash has been delayed.
-
Most Popular Videos
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-