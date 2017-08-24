Worker trapped, rescued in construction accident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A construction accident left a worker with injuries on Wednesday.

Springfield firefighters tell WAND-TV the man had just finished working on a ladder and climbed down when some of the 25 installed roof trusses fell off and pinned them on the ground. This happened at about 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of Liberty Drive.

Responding fire crews used a forklift to free him from the debris he was trapped under. He then went to a hospital for treatment.

Firefighters say his injuries were not life-threatening.