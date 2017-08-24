Men charged with armed robbery, beating of man

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Rantoul.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette say on the morning of Oct. 23, a man used the Backpage classified website in a search for sex. An ad created by 23-year-old Chelsey McReynolds directed him to an apartment in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive in Rantoul.

Police told the newspaper two women met the man at the door and took him to an upstairs room, then two men with covered faces came in with a gun and threatened him. They allegedly hit him in the face several times as they made threats, then stole his credit card, cell phone, car keys and identification information.

The man ended up escaping and driving away using a spare key in his pickup truck. Officers say they found him with blood running down his face.

Police went to the Rantoul apartment and arrested 23-year-old Blake Wilson, along with 21-year-old Chicago man Lincoln Johns. The News-Gazette says crime lab experts found Wilson’s DNA on gloves and other items on the scene.

Wilson’s trial is expected to conclude on Thursday.