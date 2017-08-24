Men charged with armed robbery, beating of man

Men charged with armed robbery, beating of manPosted: Updated:
Macon County man facing criminal sexual abuse, other charges
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office say an investigation into a child receiving inappropriate images through Snapchat has resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple charges.
Tuscola fertilizer plant construction set for 2018
Tuscola, Ill (WAND) – Cronus Fertilizers says it will begin construction of its new fertilizer plant in Tuscola in 2018.
Lawmaker wants county property tax investigated
One county hasn't reassessed property in 35 years.
Fallen firefighter's children escorted to class
MT. PULASKI (WAND) – A fallen firefighter’s children were honored on their first day of school.
Worker trapped, rescued in construction accident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A construction accident left a worker with injuries on Wednesday.
Hospital says there is no bed bug infestation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A photo posted to Facebook allegedly shows a bed bug in the waiting room of the Decatur Memorial Hospital. The hospital closed down the waiting room to clean and hospital officials say there is no infestation. DMH, along with the health department, say there is, however, a bed bug issue in the community. The hospital says that people have come into DMH with bed bugs but when they are spotted the area is closed off. Additionally, between every patient regardles...
Missing test delays bus crash court case
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – A court case involving a woman accused of causing a Teutopolis bus crash has been delayed.
Police: Woman arrested for stealing nearly $500,000 from employer
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of nearly half-a-million dollars from JD Properties.
Local Navy sailor among the missing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local Navy sailor is among the missing when a US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided early Monday with an oil tanker east of Singapore.
Woman uses Celebration credit card for fraudulent purchases
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a woman after receiving a report that fraudulent charges were being made on an account belonging to the Decatur Celebration, Inc.
