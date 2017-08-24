Illinois sailor still missing as search at sea ends

SINGAPORE (WAND) – An Illinois man is still missing after a collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and an oil tanker.

The Navy has now called off the search at sea for missing sailors who were aboard the USS John S. McCain, but divers will keep checking compartments in the ship for human remains.The collision left behind a hole in the ship as it traveled to Singapore Monday, causing flooding on its inside.

To this point, the search has led to the remains of 22-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Aaron Smith. Harristown man Logan Palmer, an interior communications electrician, is one of nine sailors still missing.

Palmer enlisted in the Navy on April 16, 2016. A report by NBC 5 in Chicago says he was a respected member of the Eagle Scouts. Palmer earned a National Defense Service Medal in the time he served.

Investigators say Palmer may have been asleep when the collision happened, possibly in a communications room or in one of the warship’s berths.

The Navy has fired Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, a three-star admiral who commanded the 7th Fleet, and promoted Vice Adm. Phillip Sawyer to his position. Military leaders ordered an operational pause to take a closer look at America's worldwide fleets, in order to ensure they are taking safety precautions.