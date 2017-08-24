Sleep Apnea could be affecting you, signs and symptoms to look out for

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Growing up, we were always told to get a good night’s sleep, but not everyone gets one.

"If you have more than five events per hour at night we call it Sleep Apnea," says Dr. Verma a sleep study physician at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Those who suffer from Sleep Apnea may not even realize they are having problems. However, there are risk factors that make a person more likely to have the condition.

"Patients who have high blood pressure, they have high instances of Sleep Apnea,” added Dr. Verma. “People who are overweight or obese they have high chances of Sleep Apnea. People with a neck circumference larger the 40 centimeters they are also at risk for Sleep Apnea."

Patients are hooked up to electrodes to measure brain activity as well as breathing while they are sleeping, and they are also recorded during the sleep study to measure movement.

"People who have Sleep Apnea they have more incidents of Alzheimer’s,” says Dr. Verma.” If you look at the other side of the coin, if you correct the Sleep Apnea will they not have Alzheimer’s disease? We still are not sure."

While the link between Sleep Apnea and Alzheimer’s is new, other diseases have been linked to the disorder as well. However, it's possible to avoid by living a healthy life style.

"It may happen if you lose weight if you stay physically active but one thing you can't change is your age,” stated Dr. Verma. “As you get older your chances for Sleep Apnea increase."

A change in age creates a change in how many hours of sleep your body needs.

"If you are a two-year-old you are supposed to sleep for a good 12-14 hours a night,” says Dr. Verma. “In a teenager, the model amount of sleep would be about 8 to 10 hours. As you get older the requirement for sleep decreases but on an average, you require about 7 to 8 hours."

Most importantly if you feel you have Sleep Apnea symptoms visiting a doctor is you best option

"If patients are snoring, if they are overweight, and if they have excessive sleepiness or they are tired throughout the day they should talk to their primary care doctors,” stated Dr. Verma. “Their Symptoms should be looked in to."

If you're interested in finding out more about the DMH sleep lab, and studies they offer you can call the sleep center at 217-876-3602.