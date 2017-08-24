Hammer attack sends woman to hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of knocking a woman out with a hammer.

The alleged attack happened early Wednesday morning at about 1:25 a.m. Police say the woman was in a car with a friend when a 56-year-old man approached and started letting out her tires. After she stepped out to talk to the man, he hit her on the head twice, fracturing her eye socket.

Police say the argument stemmed from the woman rejecting the man’s attempt to ask for a date. The woman needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

Officers have not arrested the man, but he is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.