Central Illinois Foodbank hosting distribution event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Foodbank will be providing healthy foods to Sangamon County residents and families in need during a distribution event on August 26.

Foodbank officials say the distribution will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at SIU Center for Family Medicine, located at 520 North Fourth Street in Springfield. This event aims to help families and individuals who don't know where their next meal is coming from.

The Central Illinois Foodbank helps distribute millions of pounds of food to food pantries and soup kitchens within a 21-county area every year. For more information, click here.