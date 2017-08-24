New state law prevents police from "double dipping" pension system

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation that would prevent retired police officers, who return to the force, from opting into Illinois' pension system a second time has been signed into state law.

Governor Rauner signed House Bill 418 into law on Thursday. Under the bill, police officers who are promoted to police chief or join a different department, or retired police officers rejoining the police force, will enroll in a 401(k)-style retirement plan instead of opting into the state pension fund a second time.

"Illinois taxpayers can't afford to pay the same person twice. This bill is an important step to help control Illinois' unsustainable pension costs. It will protect taxpayers from pension fund abuse while still ensuring our police officers are fairly compensated for their service," said Governor Rauner.

The new law takes effect immediately.