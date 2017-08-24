Decatur police make drug arrest after routine traffic stop

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of one man on a drug-related charge on August 22.

Decatur police detectives say they stopped a vehicle at the westbound rest area on Interstate 72 for failure to activate a turn signal when leaving the interstate to pull into the rest stop. Detectives say they talked with the driver and passenger, who was identified as Robert Porter, 37, during the stop, and that there were major discrepancies between the driver's and Porter's travel plans.

Additionally, detectives say that Porter's behavior during the stop was not normal, so a K9 unit was brought in for a free air sniff, during which the dog alerted detectives to the presence of illegal drugs. Detectives say they searched Porter, during which Porter had a "guarded and rigid" posture.

According to police sworn statements, the detectives say they believed that Porter may have been carrying an illegal substance within his body. Detectives did not locate any illegal substances within the vehicle during their search, but the K9 unit was brought back in, at which time it signaled to the presence of the odor of illegal drugs coming from Porter's seat.

Decatur police say Porter consented to a strip search, and that following the search, a body cavity search warrant was obtained, and Porter was taken to a medical facility, admitted as a patient, and underwent a medical procedure that resulted in the removal of a plastic bag from Porter's body.

Detectives say the substance inside the bag field tested positive for heroin, and Porter was taken into custody.

Porter is currently facing a preliminary charge of manufacture and delivery of heroin, and is being held on $150,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.