Decatur police make drug arrest after routine traffic stop

Decatur police make drug arrest after routine traffic stopPosted: Updated:
Macon County man facing criminal sexual abuse, other charges
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office say an investigation into a child receiving inappropriate images through Snapchat has resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple charges.
Hammer attack sends woman to hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of knocking a woman out with a hammer.
Tuscola fertilizer plant construction set for 2018
Tuscola, Ill (WAND) – Cronus Fertilizers says it will begin construction of its new fertilizer plant in Tuscola in 2018.
Illinois sailor still missing as search at sea ends
SINGAPORE (WAND) – An Illinois man is still missing after a collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and an oil tanker.
Worker trapped, rescued in construction accident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A construction accident left a worker with injuries on Wednesday.
Lawmaker wants county property tax investigated
One county hasn't reassessed property in 35 years.
Fallen firefighter's children escorted to class
MT. PULASKI (WAND) – A fallen firefighter’s children were honored on their first day of school.
The Latest: Lucky lottery ticket was 1 of 5 bought by winner
The store that sold the winning Powerball ticket was initially told it sold a $1 million ticket, not the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot.
Massachusetts hospital worker claims record lottery jackpot
A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the national $758.7 million Powerball drawing.
Hospital says there is no bed bug infestation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A photo posted to Facebook allegedly shows a bed bug in the waiting room of the Decatur Memorial Hospital. The hospital closed down the waiting room to clean and hospital officials say there is no infestation. DMH, along with the health department, say there is, however, a bed bug issue in the community. The hospital says that people have come into DMH with bed bugs but when they are spotted the area is closed off. Additionally, between every patient regardles...
