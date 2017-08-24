Decatur man arrested in connection with July 29 shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say an arrest has been made in the July 29 shooting of a man on the city's west side.

Decatur police say officers responded to Decatur Memorial Hospital just before 4 p.m. for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the victim, who reported that he had been standing in the 1000 block of Cerro Gordo when a light blue four-door car pulled up. The victim said that he got into an argument with the driver of the vehicle, during which the driver shot several rounds from a handgun, striking the victim.

Detectives also say the victim told police that he knew the person who shot him by the name "Little C." The victim said he knew "Little C" from time spent in the Illinois Department of Corrections, as well as a previous altercation where the victim was attacked with a knife. Police say the victim described "Little C" as being a black male, about 37 years old, had dreadlocks, and was of a "shorter" stature and "stocky" build.

During the investigation into the shooting, Decatur police say they learned that "Little C" was an alias for Jerry Harris, 35. Decatur police also say Harris matched the description given by the victim, and was also known to drive a light blue 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Following a positive identification via electronic photo spread by the victim, Decatur police arrested Harris.

Harris is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.