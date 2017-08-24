Students move onto UIUC campus

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Freshmen took their first steps toward starting the fall semester by moving onto the Urbana-Champaign campus on Thursday.

Students, both returning and new, began moving in earlier this week. University officials not only helped students move in to dorms, but also provided helpful information to those who are moving in to apartments as well.

Classes at UIUC begin on August 28.