Governor shakes up staff once again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - A little more than a month into a major staff shakeup, the governor's office is seeing yet another staff turnover.

The Governor's office confirmed four of the administration's top communication team had resigned. Diana Rickert, Laurel Patrick, Meghan Keenan, and Brittany Carl all submitted their resignations Wednesday evening.

It all began with a cartoon from the Illinois Policy Institute which caused uproar in the state, with members from both sides of the aisle deeming it as racist. The governor remained quiet on the issue, stating he had not seen the cartoon. However, on Tuesday, the communication staff released a statement saying he would not comment anymore on the matter since "as a white male-he did not have anything more to add to the discussion."

Governor Rauner quickly backtracked on that statement late Tuesday evening releasing another statement quickly after.

"Earlier today an email went out from my office that did not accurately reflect my views. I can understand why some people found the cartoon offensive. And I believe we should do more as a society and a nation to bring us together, rather than divide us. There are many passionate people engaged in public policy debates, and different people react differently. It is not my place to comment on every cartoon or picture that comes from people outside the governor’s office or to tell people how they should feel. I urge everyone to put this behind us so we can focus on solving the very real challenges of education fairness and economic opportunity facing our state."

However, the damage was done, with the story going out on the national AP wire. During a press conference on Thursday, Governor Rauner confirmed the resignations in his staff, while affirming that he did not have knowledge of the email before it was sent out. The governor said Diana Rickert drafted the statement, and Laurel Patrick sent it out.

"I did not have knowledge of it, I did not approve it. I put out, along with senior staff, a subsequent email to clarify." he said.

The governor claimed the parting was mutual and he thanked them for their 37 days they worked for the administration.

"They are good folks doing good work and I appreciate their efforts on behalf of the people of Illinois our efforts are never ending to try to have the best team of people possible to serve the best interests of the people of Illinois" he said.

But, political experts are warning that another staff shakeup so soon could cause irreparable damage to the governor's already shaky term.

"The last thing you want is for your staff to be the story, your staff is supposed to be making you look good." said Kent Redfield, a Political Science Professor Emeritus at UIS.

Redfield warned that the constant turnover in his office can help fuel his opponents in the 2018 Governor Race.

"He's going through staff people and having all of this chaos that really fits into that narrative that he's really not up for the job, he's really not competent they can say."

Democratic governor candidates are already pushing that narrative. Senator Daniel Biss came out hard against the governor's staff changes, but said it wasn't the staff that was the problem.

"The governor's administration is absolute chaos. It's a revolving door of people being fired all the time. Let's tell the truth. The problem is at the top. The problem is with the governor himself. No amount of staff hiring or firing or changing is going to change the fact that he failed to lead." he said.

Rickert and Keenan came from the Illinois Policy Institute, but the organization would not comment if they would be hired back.

UPDATE: Governor Rauner's office has announced General Counsel Dennis Murashko will be leaving the administration at the end of August. Deputy General Counsel Kenton Skarin will assume the role of Acting General Counsel.