DMCOC unveils new logo

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation has a new look.

DMCOC officials unveiled the organization's new logo Thursday afternoon. The new logo was selected the winner of a design competition held in June 2017. Creative Media Services submitted the winning design.

Officials also say DMCOC's slogan, "Helping People, Changing Lives," will be used in various forms to help communicate the organization's mission.