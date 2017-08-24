Link discovered between sleep apnea, dementia

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A sleep disorder may be linked to a deadly brain disease.

Sleep apnea is a condition where a person has more than five events per hour when they try to sleep. People who are overweight or have high blood pressure could be prone to apnea problems.

New studies show there could be a relation to Alzheimer’s, a form of dementia that causes increased memory loss and eventually leads to an inability to function normally. It is a fatal condition.

“People who have sleep apnea have more incidents of Alzheimer’s,” said Decatur Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Ajay Verma. “But if you look at the other side of the coin, if you correct the sleep apnea, will they not have Alzheimer’s disease? We still are not sure.”

Avoiding sleep apnea could be as simple as living a healthier lifestyle.

“It may happen if you lose weight (or) if you stay physically active,” Verma said. “But one thing you can’t change is your age. As you get older, your chances for sleep apnea increase.”

Medical experts say people need to visit a doctor if they’re worried about sleep apnea symptoms. Loud snoring and feeling tired after a full night of sleep can be related to apnea, according to MayoClinic.org.