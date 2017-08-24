Phishing scam hits U of I emails

Posted: Updated:
U of I column logo (no longer in use) U of I column logo (no longer in use)

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): An email attack seeking banking passwords hit the University of Illinois on Wednesday.

A round of emails sent to students said "a payment has been made". If the email's attachment was opened - students were sent a second email. That email contained malware hoping to learn sensitive information.

The university says if you get that email don't open it, simply delete it,
    

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps